‘We almost didn’t survive:’ Grand Strand barbershop, salon owners reflect on COVID-19 shutdown

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While some businesses were deemed essential and able to keep their doors open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, others had to sit and wait weeks to reopen their doors under strict safety restrictions.
Several local hairstylists and barbers said it’s a miracle they survived the COVID-19 shutdown after being forced to close the doors for weeks.
Barbershops and salons were among the last group of businesses Gov. Henry McMaster allowed to reopen last May, keeping businesses like Kevin’s Barbershop in North Myrtle Beach shut down for nearly two months.
“It was really bad timing for me because I had just opened my brand new barbershop here on Madison Drive,” said Kevin Armstrong, who owns the barbershop.
A year after being forced to close up shop business is looking a little more normal for Armstrong and local salon owner Amy Howie.
“We are still wearing our masks in here for about two more weeks,” said Howie.
Armstrong felt the government was too strict on local businesses forcing them to remain closed for so long.
“We are concerned about other people’s health, whether you get sick or not coming in here,” he said. “However, we as business owners should have a little bit more control to make a living for our families or not.”
Both believe hair salons and barbershops should have been considered essential businesses. They also both learned the importance of having some type of savings to get them through such a long rough patch.
“You talk about a rainy day fund, we needed a rainy month or two of funding,” said Howie.
But through it all, it’s their local clientele and customers that are helping them bounce back so quickly in 2021.
“We’re still here and we made it,” said Armstrong. “It’s a good sign and I have a lot of loyal customers in the area. They’re not real pretty but we made it.”
There is no longer a mask mandate in place in North Myrtle Beach, but customers are welcome to still wear a mask inside the Kevin’s Barbershop.
Howie plans to lift her business’s mask restrictions in nearly two weeks after getting their COVID-19 vaccine, leaving it up to the customer if they’d like to still wear theirs as well.
