Tamika Palmer blasts BLM Louisville, Rep. Attica Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s mother called out Black Lives Matter Louisville and Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott, using the word “fraud” to describe both in a Facebook post.
“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,” Tamika Palmer wrote Wednesday.
In the post, Palmer gave credit to local activist Christopher 2X, the Montgomery family and activist group Until Freedom, as well as those at Jefferson Square Park, nicknamed “Injustice Square” last year during the height of protests that followed the police shooting death of her daughter.
“I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us, nor have we needed it or asked, so Talk about fraud,” Palmer wrote.
WAVE 3 News has left a message with BLM Louisville and is trying to contact Scott. This story will be updated when either responds.
Read Palmer’s full Facebook post below.
