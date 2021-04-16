SC unemployment rate continues steady drop, return of work search requirement looms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s unemployment rate continued a steady drop last month, but officials say many jobs remain unfilled across the state.
The state’s unemployment rate stood at 5.1% in March, according to a new report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
That’s down just over 3,000 people compared to February.
The rate is also down half a percent compared to December 2020.
Yet, officials with the DEW say many jobs across the state have not been filled as the calendar turns toward the spring and summer months.
“Over the past few months, we have moved our focus to filling the open and posted jobs in the state,” DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a statement. “At this point in time, there are 85,000 jobs posted by employers in the state of South Carolina. Meanwhile, we have approximately 116,000 people receiving unemployment benefits each week. That really does not make sense, and we have to get people to start looking for jobs.”
The latest jobs report also comes ahead of a key deadline for those receiving unemployment benefits in South Carolina.
Beginning April 18, the DEW will reinstate a requirement for claimants to submit two work searches per week to remain eligible for benefits.
Claimants will have to either complete two work searches via the SC Works Online Services account or the SCWOS app or certify their claims on the DEW’s app in the MyBenefits portal.
Ellzey explained that the technical requirements are the same and can both be accessed via a computer or smartphone apps.
“We have made it clear to claimants, that if they do not perform the two work searches for a claim week, they will not be paid unemployment benefits,” he said. “It is as simple as that. We believe this positive step forward will bring employers and job seekers together.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.