Roger Self, who crashed into N.C. restaurant killing family members, sentenced to more than 50 years in prison

“Out of respect for the family and victims I chose to wait until all testimony has ended to make a statement. In an effort to eliminate speculation which can only add to the sorrow caused by Roger Self’s actions, I feel it necessary to respond to questions raised in his sentencing hearing. I am keenly aware of the loss experienced by everyone involved, and my heart aches for them. I have nothing but compassion and sympathy for Roger, his family, and everyone who was impacted. It is my sincere hope that they be given the grace and privacy necessary to heal. Immediately following the tragic incident, law enforcement took the time to interview me and others who were on or close to the scene. Since that initial conversation, neither the District Attorney’s office, nor any law enforcement investigator has ever interviewed me, obtained any statement from me, or discussed anything about Roger Self with me prior to the hearing. I was not asked to appear or testify. Either the State or the Defense could have subpoenaed me if they wanted better information regarding allegations made at the hearing. The facts are this: I was Roger Self’s close friend. We did own property together, and we did travel to the coast for recreation and vacation and often times with family. At no time did I ever accompany Roger to a strip club, or any such establishment. At no time did I go to a massage establishment with Roger Self for the purpose of any sort of illicit behavior. Roger Self never expressed to me that he was having any kind of extra-marital affair, emotional or otherwise. I did buy a tractor from him, the sale of which was rescinded when I found out he was not forthright about ownership. While in prison Roger would always ask me to talk to DA, Judges and if I or someone else could pardon him. I could tell he was not in a right state of mind and I never contacted anyone on his behalf. Like any close friend, Roger did open up to me, his wife and a few others about some of the challenges going on in his life. But he never gave me any reason to believe he was contemplating the heinous act for which he will be held responsible. I will not speculate on the motivation or mental state that led to Roger saying the things which were related by his psychiatrist or Roger himself, nor will I speculate on the motivation of those who repeated what they had “heard” as if they had firsthand knowledge. This tragedy is not about my friendship with Roger Self, however much the State would like it to be so. This tragedy is about real-life victims and a man’s compromised mental health that led to these horrific events. Through God’s grace and in God’s time, I hope those impacted by this tragic event can find comfort and healing. I hope we all can.”

Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck