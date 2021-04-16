Report: Man shot in Forestbrook after selling vape pens

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is shedding more light on what led to a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Forestbrook community.
Police said they were called to Canvasback Trail in Forestbrook at 11:40 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the back of the thigh, according to a report.
The victim told authorities he was shot after he sold someone two vape pens, the report stated.
He said he got the money for the vape pens and was walking back inside his home when he was struck by gunfire, according to police.
Officers found the victim laying on the ground leading to his bedroom, the report stated.
There was no information on a possible suspect.
