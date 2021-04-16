Proposed Myrtle Beach budget calls for more police officers, other salary adjustments

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is considering more changes as budget discussions continue ahead of the next fiscal year.
The $231.3 million proposal would restore many of the cuts that were made last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the city.
The recommended budget from City Manager Fox Simons now includes 10 new police officers along with other positions, such as a “chief diversity officer.”
MBPD staff would also see a 4% salary increase next year in the proposal, while non-police staff would see a 3% increase.
Personnel with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, including paramedics, would also see salary adjustments.
Other recommendations include not increasing property taxes or solid waste fees, as well as bringing back holiday bonuses for city employees and keeping business licenses at the same rate.
Officials also note that water, sewer and stormwater utility rates will likely rise to “meet either wholesale cost hikes or capital project needs.”
Myrtle Beach City Council must approve the new budget in two readings by July 1, which marks the start of the new fiscal year.
