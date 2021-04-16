Police search for man wanted for robbery, assault at Conway motel

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery and assault at a Conway motel.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the Delta Motel on Wright Boulevard, according to officials.

Photos released by Conway police show the man wearing a black jacket with “Dodge” written on the back in red. Authorities believe the man may have braided hair.

City of Conway spokesperson Brooke Holden said the man is wanted for strong armed robbery and third-degree assault and battery.

If you have any information, call Conway police at 843-248-1790.

