Man found guilty of murder in deadly 2017 shooting in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury on Friday convicted a man for his role in a deadly 2017 shooting in Mullins.
Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said Lavar Smith was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was convicted of killing 26-year-old Jahmai Michael Ray.
According to Clements, Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and five years for the weapon charge.
The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 45 years, according to the solicitor. He added Smith will get credit for time served.
The sentencing came after the week-long trial that was held in Marion.
Ray was shot on Church Street in Mullins in December of 2017. He was taken to a hospital and told police who shot him before dying, authorities previously said.
