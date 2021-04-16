FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather arrives for the end of the week. You’ll need the jacket as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures continue to drop as the cold front pushes through the area.
We’ll start the day off in the 40s inland with the mid 50s on the sand. You’ll need the jacket briefly this morning before temperatures warm into the upper 60s for highs this afternoon. It’s a cooler but nice end to the work week.
A developing storm system will primarily pass south of the area on Saturday, but will pass enough for mostly cloudy skies for the start of the weekend. It’s another cooler start Saturday morning with the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll end the day with another cooler one with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will be isolated but a couple of showers will be possible later in the day at 20%.
Clearing skies and milder weather returns for Sunday with afternoon highs returning to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine will continue into the new work week with just a few isolated rain chances. We look to remain dry for a good chunk of the next 10 days in the area.
