FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures and stray showers through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue tonight and will likely impact any plans for folks this weekend. Overnight lows along the Grand Strand will dip down into the low and middle 50s. Meanwhile, for areas further inland lows will slip back into the upper 40s.
As far as this weekend goes, a few hit or miss showers will be possible. Only about a 20% chance of rain is expect beginning at around late morning. The best chances will arrive throughout tomorrow afternoon. A washout is certainly not expected, and most showers will remain very light.
A few lingering showers will be possible by early Sunday. Most rain chances look to wrap up by late morning with clearing skies gradually taking place. Temperatures on Saturday will remain well below average, struggling to reach the 70s for the Grand Strand once again. Upper 60s remain for Sunday before 70s return into next week.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.