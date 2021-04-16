DHEC: S.C. registers 847 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 847 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 474,358 and deaths to 8,195, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 52 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 37 new virus cases were reported and one additional death.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 25,005 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.4%.
Of the state’s 11,366 inpatient hospital beds, 8,968 are in use for a 78.90% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 556 are COVID-19 patients, of which 144 are in ICU and 70 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
