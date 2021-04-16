Deputies searching for suspect in Georgetown County vehicle break-ins

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a series of vehicle break-ins in part of Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents happened Wednesday night in the area of Rosemary Avenue in Andrews.
Deputies added that firearms and credit cards were among some of the items taken.
Surveillance video shows a suspect getting into a vehicle and turning the lights on from the passenger side.
Deputies later released a photo of the suspect, also taken from surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 436-6055.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.