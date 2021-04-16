Data: HCS high schools lost money on football, basketball gates in 2020-21 seasons

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - New data shows a majority of schools in Horry County reported thousands of dollars in losses during both football and basketball seasons.
According to a document released by Horry County Schools, all schools in the district reported a net loss of just over $270,000 at football and basketball gates when compared to the five-year average.
This includes gates for varsity games, as well as JV and B-Team contests.
The total of those net losses for HCS varsity football teams totaled just under $158,000 when compared to that average.
When also accounting for JV and B-Team gates, that total loss increases to over $180,000.
The data shows Conway and North Myrtle Beach high schools saw the highest net loss for varsity football last year, each with a loss of over $30,000 compared to their respective five-year averages.
The gates for HCS varsity basketball teams also took a hit last season, totaling a loss of just over $40,000.
Combined with JV and B-Team data, that number increased to just under $90,000.
North Myrtle Beach High School posted the largest loss when it came to varsity basketball teams, totaling just over an $11,000 net loss.
Both football and basketball seasons were played despite limited schedules along with other health and safety protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HCS Finance Committee is expected to further discuss the numbers at its meeting on April 19.
