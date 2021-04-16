Conway leaders seeking public’s input on improving the city

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway City Council will hold a public hearing to amend and update the transportation element of the city’s comprehensive plan, staff said.
According to information from the city of Conway, the hearing will be held Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m. inside City Hall, located at 229 Main Street.
The transportation element consists of planning efforts, streets, complete streets, public transit, planned projects, proposed projects, flooding and funding mechanisms for the city.
Residents who have ideas, suggestions and a vision for the city of Conway are asked to share their input at the meeting.
