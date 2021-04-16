April 16 SCHSL baseball, softball scoreboard

The St. James softball team won the Class 5A Region VI title with a 12-5 win over Sumter on Friday night. (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | April 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 10:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re inching closer and closer to the high school baseball and softball postseason for our Grand Strand and Pee Dee SCHSL squads. Scores from another loaded Friday night of action on the diamond can be found below.

BASEBALL

Carolina Forest 11 - Socastee 3

St. James 8 - Sumter 5

West Florence 2 - Myrtle Beach 1

North Myrtle Beach 9 - Wilson 1

South Florence 9 - Darlington 6

Aynor 9 - Loris 2

Green Sea Floyds 18 - Hannah-Pamplico 0

East Clarendon 15 - Manning 0

SOFTBALL

North Myrtle Beach 14 - Wilson 2

West Florence 13 - Myrtle Beach 0

Darlington 5 - South Florence 2

