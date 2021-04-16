April 16 SCHSL baseball, softball scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re inching closer and closer to the high school baseball and softball postseason for our Grand Strand and Pee Dee SCHSL squads. Scores from another loaded Friday night of action on the diamond can be found below.
BASEBALL
Carolina Forest 11 - Socastee 3
St. James 8 - Sumter 5
West Florence 2 - Myrtle Beach 1
North Myrtle Beach 9 - Wilson 1
South Florence 9 - Darlington 6
Aynor 9 - Loris 2
Green Sea Floyds 18 - Hannah-Pamplico 0
East Clarendon 15 - Manning 0
SOFTBALL
North Myrtle Beach 14 - Wilson 2
West Florence 13 - Myrtle Beach 0
Darlington 5 - South Florence 2
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.