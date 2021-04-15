Warrants: Suspects attempted to detonate pipe bomb at Longhorn Steakhouse in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News show two suspects tried to set off a pipe bomb outside of a restaurant in Florence.
Krystal Jaworski and Tyler Santaniello were arrested in Florence a few weeks ago and charged with attempting to detonate an explosive device in the area of Radio Drive.
The investigation into the pair originated out of Darlington County.
A police report states that Facebook informed dispatch about a suspicious Facebook Live where someone was making threats or possibly making a bomb around the area of Timmonsville Highway and Cool Breeze Drive in the Darlington area.
The warrants show that a “Be on the Lookout” alert was sent out to other law enforcement agencies with the suspect’s vehicle description. On March 25, the vehicle was located behind a Longhorn Steakhouse on Radio Drive, the warrants state.
Santaniello admitted to making “a pipe bomb by using powder from fireworks and putting them into a galvanized pipe,” according to the arrest warrant.
The documents show that Jaworski admitted to helping Santaniello make the pipe bomb.
The two also told officers that they did try to detonate the pipe bomb at the Longhorn Steakhouse location, and it was found behind a light pole.
Authorities said the incident in Florence is also tied to an ‘explosive materials’ arrest in Myrtle Beach.
Police and State Law Enforcement Division agents responded at the beginning of April to an apartment complex in the 800 block of 44th Avenue North due to the ongoing investigation out of Darlington County.
Ashley Rom was arrested after authorities said they found items believed to be used for homemade explosives at an apartment complex, such as a “white powder-like substance” and disassembled shotgun shells.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson confirmed to WMBF News that Rom and Jaworski were roommates.
Jaworski and Rom both remain in jail. Santaniello has been released after posting a $50,000 bond.
