Two transgender sex workers found killed in Charlotte hotels weeks apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two transgender sex workers have been found shot to death in hotel rooms in Charlotte weeks apart.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are urging caution and looking for more information after they say these two recent shootings could potentially be connected.
Since April 4, police have investigated the shooting deaths of two transgender women. Both women were sex workers and found shot in hotels.
The similarities of the cases were announced during a press conference held April 15. Although the similarities are clear, officers are working to confirm whether or not they are connected.
“We don’t know. We just flat out do not know at this point, but they’re consistent enough and when you have circumstances and similarities like that, that’s gotten our attention,” said CMPD Public Affairs Director Rob Tufano. “It needs to get the attention of the community.”
The first homicide happened at the Quality Inn off Queen City Drive on April 4. The transgender woman in this case was identified as as 29-year-old Jurkeith Montreal Peterson.
The second was reported April 15 at the Sleep Inn on North Tryon Street. The transgender woman in this case has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward and can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
Officers are encouraging sex workers, and especially those in the LGBTQ community to be careful.
“You gotta know who it is that you’re engaging with, especially now,” said Tufano. “This is a very vulnerable time until this person, or people, are brought in apprehended.”
