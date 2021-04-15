Lanes reopened following crash on Highway 378 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes have reopened following a crash in Conway, according to police.
The Conway Police Department said officers and first responders were on the scene of the accident on Highway 378.
Online data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the wreck occurred at around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic congestion could also be seen near 9th Avenue toward Wright Boulevard.
No other details were immediately available.
