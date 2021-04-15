Suspect in 2019 Timmonsville murder out on bond, records show

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man facing murder charges in relation to a 2019 killing in Timmonsville is now out on bond.
According to online records, Johnny Levette Dargan, Jr. was released from the Florence County Detention Center after posting a $50,000 surety bond Wednesday.
Dargan spent over 700 days behind bars and is one of three suspects tied to a fatal shooting that happened in May 2019 in Timmonsville.
Officials said 39-year-old Leon Johnson, of Florence, was killed in the incident.
Dargan was into custody two days later, along with Jermaine McLeod, of Dillon, as well as a juvenile.
McLeod is still being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
Records for the other suspect were not immediately available.
