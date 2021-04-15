Summer fireworks shows returning to Broadway at the Beach; new merchants announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Broadway at the Beach is welcoming new merchants, along with the return of its weekly summer fireworks shows.
According to a press release, the fireworks shows are set to return in June. They will take place every Tuesday, June 8 through Aug. 31, at 10 p.m. and every Friday, June 18 through Aug. 13, also at 10 p.m.
In addition to the weekly fireworks, Broadway at the Beach will also present a 4th of July show on Sunday, July 4, and a Labor Day weekend show on Sunday, September 5. Both holiday shows will take place at 10 p.m., and all fireworks are weather permitting.
According to the press release, the new merchants include Byrd’s Famous Cookies, a cookie, snack and gift company that is headquartered in Savannah, Ga. The location is next to Savannah Bee Company.
Fresh-Up, a lite bite eatery located next to Yamato Steakhouse, will feature smoothies, juices, bubble waffles and other treats, the release stated.
Also joining Broadway at the Beach is the Broadway Theater, located across from Simpsons 4D, which includes 370 stadium-style seats. According to the release, it will feature Le Grand Cirque as its very first show from May 20 through the end of October. Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special will be featured in November and December.
Returning to Broadway at the Beach for another season, and in a new location, is Charles Bach’s Wonders Theatre. Now located on The Avenue, Wonders Theater will feature Charles Bach’s Wonders Magic Show, Catch This! Juggler Niels Duinker’s Comedy Variety Show and Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour. A fall guest show series is also planned, the release stated.
A Broadway at the Beach staple, Retro Active, has added a sister store, Retro Active 2. Located next to Build A Bear Workshop, Retro Active 2 is a shop featuring the best in pop culture and music from the 90′s through the favorites of today, according to the release.
Additionally, It’Sugar has recently opened a Sour Patch Kids store inside their space featuring these sour then sweet candies and novelties.
