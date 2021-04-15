SC Department of Education working to resolve issues with food nutrition assistance program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Education and Horry County Schools are working to fix an issue with attendance records that prevented some families from receiving their students’ financial benefits for food, known as P-EBT.
Several Horry County parents say they’re missing out on hundreds of dollars to help feed their children after not receiving their P-EBT cards.
Administered by the South Carolina Department of Education and the Department of Social Services, the funds provide food benefits for eligible students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are based on a student’s classroom attendance from September 2020 to December 2020, with $6.82 distributed for each school day they’re marked present/marked virtually present by their school/school district.
SCDE says they working with a new program and the way HCS coded attendance caused an issue when the department tried to retrieve that data.
HCS parents that did not receive this round of P-EBT pay should receive it along with the next issuance for January and February in the coming weeks, according to state officials.
That next issuance cycle is set to take place April 20-30.
