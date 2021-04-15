One injured in shooting in Forestbrook community, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Forestbrook community.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on Canvasback Trail in Foresbrook.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.
According to the HCPD, there is no threat to the public.
Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said the district was advised the situation posed no threat to nearby Forestbrook Elementary School.
