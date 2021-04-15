Myrtle Beach leaders planning to close off road, create ‘Safe Zone’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the most congested intersections in Myrtle Beach may soon be car-free.
City leaders plan to close off 12th Avenue North near Ocean Boulevard to traffic and make it a “Safe Zone.”
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock says 12th Avenue North can become congested with people stopping to watch attractions such as the Slingshot and the SkyWheel.
They closed the eastbound lane so people could do that safely without worrying about cars hitting them, but now officials want to take it one step further and make the whole area a walkway.
“People would just stand there and look up, not realize they’re moving or whatever,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
Bethune wasn’t particularly surprised to find out the police department has an issue with people congregating on 12th Avenue North.
She knows people like to watch the Slingshot and decide whether or not they can handle it.
So when Prock mentioned the idea of closing the road to cars to make it a pedestrian walkway, it was something the mayor and city council could support.
“Pedestrians can congregate, watch the amusements and not get hurt, but also a way we can even take that area and possibly beautify it with a mural on the road,” said Bethune.
Bethune also said the city isn’t considering this at any other streets along Ocean Boulevard.
The mayor isn’t sure what that mural will look like, but Prock’s proposal also included permanent seating and flowers.
“The boulevard is such an important part of Myrtle Beach,” said Bethune. “It’s our main entertainment district. We just want to make it as beautiful as we can, inviting and fun.”
However, the bottom line is safety.
A manager from the Slingshot says they’d like to see bright lights included to deter crime in the area as well.
Prock’s plan would install removable bollards, so trucks could get through in an emergency and the Slingshot could bring in maintenance trucks.
The walkway will also let people safely determine whether or not to take on the Slingshot.
As for the mayor, she won’t have to stop and wonder.
“That’s an easy one for me,” said Bethune. “The answer is no. I cannot handle the Slingshot.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.