Myrtle Beach declares April ‘Autism Advocacy Month’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has declared April “Autism Advocacy Month.”
Myrtle Beach City Council approved the proclamation Tuesday at the request of Autism advocate David Warner and Autism Speaks.
Myrtle Beach joins Surfside Beach in issuing proclamations in their respective municipalities during National Autism Awareness Month.
Surfside Beach leaders declared the town an “autism-friendly vacation destination” on Tuesday.
You can view Myrtle Beach’s proclamation in its entirety below.
