Man who attempted to murder SC trooper sentenced to federal prison

Evidence presented also indicated Wright had numerous convictions prior to the shooting of Trooper Wise, to include pointing and presenting a firearm (2007); assault and battery (2008); discharging a firearm within city limits and unlawful carry of a pistol (2008); resisting arrest (2011); attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy (2013); and assault and battery – second degree (2017). Evidence presented in court indicated Wright had only been out of custody from a prior conviction for about 10 months, and that he had a history of criminal acts or misconduct while in custody and while on supervision.