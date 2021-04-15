Man accused in deadly Robeson County road rage shooting set to appear in court Thursday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing a mother of six in a road rage incident in Robeson County is due in court Thursday morning.
Authorities have charged 29-year-old Dejywan Floyd with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Penn. last month.
Julie and her husband Ryan Eberly were driving down to Hilton Head to celebrate their wedding anniversary when the shooting happened, authorities said.
According to investigators, the Eberly’s vehicle came close to Floyd’s vehicle during a merge on I-95. Floyd then allegedly pulled up next to the victim’s passenger side, rolled down the window and fired multiple shots.
Floyd, who was arrested a week after the fatal shooting, was denied bond in his first court appearance.
Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott confirmed Thursday’s proceedings will begin at 9:30 a.m. It was not immediately known what will be discussed.
