Green light given again for new restaurant, entertainment venue at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Work on a new attraction set to come to Broadway at the Beach can continue to move forward.
Developers for the forthcoming The Hangout received the green light again Thursday from the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.
The developers said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back their progress after they went through the initial approval process.
That lengthy delay led the developers to have their original plans approved again.
First announced in 2019, The Hangout is a restaurant and entertainment venue that will occupy the spot where the former AMC movie theater once stood.
It was scheduled to open in late 2020. There is no word yet on a new opening date.
