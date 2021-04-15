Gov. McMaster allocates $10.5M in GEER funds for charter schools, workforce development

“The South Carolina Public Charter School District is grateful to Governor McMaster for his long-time support of public charter schools and for putting kids first,” South Carolina Public Charter School District Superintendent Chris Neeley said. “We are thankful for the Governor’s award of $9 million in GEER funds for our students during this unprecedented year of rapid growth and demand for public charter schools in South Carolina. His support will ensure we can continue to provide our students a high-quality education in a safe and in-person setting.”