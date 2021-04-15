Gamecocks announce capacity increase for Garnet & Black spring game

“As we developed our initial plans for the spring game, it was important that we did not interrupt Prisma’s ability to effectively provide vaccinations,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “As vaccinations became more widely available over the last month, it also became more feasible for Prisma’s vaccination clinic and the spring game to operate simultaneously without negatively impacting vaccination efforts. We’re looking forward to hosting our great fans at the Garnet and Black Spring Game while continuing to partner with Prisma to serve the community.”