Frontier Airlines adds non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach to Miami

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Frontier Airlines is adding a new non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach to Miami.
According to a press release, the flight between Myrtle Beach International Airport and Miami International Airport will begin on June 10.
Introductory rates will start at $29.
This is the fourth new non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach that Frontier Airlines has announced in recent days.
Last week, it was announced that point-to-point service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Buffalo, Providence and Portland, Maine will begin in June.
