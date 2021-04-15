Frontier Airlines adds non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach to Miami

Frontier Airlines adds non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach to Miami
(Source: Frontier Airlines)
By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:39 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Frontier Airlines is adding a new non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach to Miami.

According to a press release, the flight between Myrtle Beach International Airport and Miami International Airport will begin on June 10.

Introductory rates will start at $29.

This is the fourth new non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach that Frontier Airlines has announced in recent days.

Last week, it was announced that point-to-point service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Buffalo, Providence and Portland, Maine will begin in June.

