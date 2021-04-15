FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, cooler temperatures arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some of you saw the rain move through the middle of the night. If not, rain chances will continue this morning in an isolated fashion. The best remaining chance of showers arrives this afternoon as the cold front passes through the area.
Temperatures will remain fairly steady today with highs in the low-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. As the cold front moves through the area, hit and miss showers will return by the middle of the day and through the afternoon with a few heavier downpours possible. That cold front will bring some gusty winds at times with falling temperatures behind the front tonight and into the end of the week.
Showers will quickly come to an end by this evening with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s. That jacket will be needed as you step out the door Friday morning. Thankfully, sunshine returns for Friday with highs only climbing into the upper 60s. Once again, it’s not a bad day, just a cooler one.
A second system will slide to our south on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this time, a 40% chance of rain is in the forecast but any shift to the north and those chances could go from scattered to likely. We will keep an eye on that forecast over the next couple of days. For now, just know that you might have to step inside a few times on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two in your area.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Saturday due to the cloud cover, scattered rain chances and previous cold front. Thankfully, we see sunshine and temperatures in the 70s by Sunday.
