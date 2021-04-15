FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, cooler temperatures arrive

A second system will slide to our south on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this time, a 40% chance of rain is in the forecast but any shift to the north and those chances could go from scattered to likely. We will keep an eye on that forecast over the next couple of days. For now, just know that you might have to step inside a few times on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two in your area.