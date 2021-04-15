FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Scattered showers will end tonight as cooler weather moves in to finish the week.
Showers will gradually taper off and come to an end by late this evening as a cold front moves off shore. Behind the front, cooler temperatures will move in on a northerly wind. Temperatures will drop to near 50 along the beaches and into the upper 40s inland as skies become mostly clear.
Friday will see mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s.
A developing storm system will primarily pass south of the area on Saturday, but will pass close enough for mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers from time to time. Rain chances for Saturday are at 30%. With cloudy skies and a northeasterly wind, temperatures will once again be held down into the upper 60s.
Clearing skies and milder weather returns for Sunday with afternoon temperatures returning to the lower to middle 70s.
