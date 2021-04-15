Famous inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s Goat Island make their return

Famous inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s Goat Island make their return
By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:51 AM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s Goat Island are back at their seasonal home.

On Thursday morning, the goats were loaded onto a pontoon boat for a short ride from the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to the island, where they’ll spend the next several months.

A number of onlookers came down for a glance at the adorable islanders.

The owner of the island completed a newly-refurbished shelter for the goats to use.

RELATED: Murrells Inlet’s goats set to return to Goat Island with refurbished shelter

Zach Wilcox will have more starting today at noon on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.