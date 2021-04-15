Famous inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s Goat Island make their return

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s Goat Island are back at their seasonal home.
On Thursday morning, the goats were loaded onto a pontoon boat for a short ride from the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to the island, where they’ll spend the next several months.
A number of onlookers came down for a glance at the adorable islanders.
The owner of the island completed a newly-refurbished shelter for the goats to use.
