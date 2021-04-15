Dozens gather to remember James Lewis, victim of Rock Hill mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people showed up Wednesday night to say goodbye to a man regarded as a kind and gentle soul.
James Lewis was a father of three and a friend to his community.
He worked for GSM Services, an air conditioning company.
Lewis and his work partner, Robert Shook, were killed in a mass shooting last week.
They, along with four members of the Lesslie family all died.
It was a hard day, and an overwhelming one as well.
People at Wednesday’s visitation said Lewis he was a good-hearted soul -- one that would give you the shirt off his back if you asked.
He was the father of three children, and you’ve got to imagine this death will stay with everyone here for a long time.
The services were held bringing out friends, family and well-wishers.
Lewis worked as an HVAC technician.
His work family came out too in full force to show their support.
On April 7, Lewis and Shook went to the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie to do some repair work.
They were two of six people shot and killed when – investigators say – former NFL star Philip Adams opened fire.
The motive is still unclear, but heartbreak is apparent.
Lewis, Shook, Dr. Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and the Lesslies two young grandchildren are all gone.
A celebration of life was held this past weekend in Rock Hill, to remember all six who were died.
A GoFundMe is set for the families of Lewis and Shook.
At last check, there has been more than $300,000 raised so far.
If you would like to donate, the official pages will say organized by GSM Services.
