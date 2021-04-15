‘Do better’: Employees at 11 Georgetown County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly a dozen employees at Georgetown County restaurants are in trouble after authorities said they served alcohol to minors.
The sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted Spring Break alcohol compliance investigations at 52 businesses in the county.
During the investigation, 11 businesses sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21. The majority were in the Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area.
“Alcohol is just as dangerous to our youth as any other drug, and I expect our restaurants, stores and bars to do better in ensuring that only those age 21 and above are served. Georgetown County is a family beach destination, and preservation of that reality is a priority of my office,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.
Employees at the following businesses were charged with sale of beer to person under 21:
- Luna Mexican Bar and Grill
- Creek Ratz
- Dead Dog Saloon
- J Peters
- Drunken Jack’s
- Pop Pop’s BBQ
- Landolfi’s Italian Bakery and Deli
- Pawleys Wine and Spirits
- Island Bar and Grill
- Owens Liquors
WMBF News reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to see if the businesses will face any consequences. We’re waiting to hear back.
