DHEC names new director of public health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has selected Dr. Brannon Traxler to serve as the agency’s director of public health.
According to DHEC, Traxler will assume the role effective Monday, April 19.
“I am pleased to offer the position of Public Health Director to Dr. Brannon Traxler. She has done a terrific job in the interim role and I am confident that she will continue to do great things for her fellow South Carolinians,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer.
Traxler assumed the role of interim director of public health after serving as chief medical officer of the state’s COVID-19 response.
“As a lifelong South Carolinian, I am dedicated to DHEC’s mission to promote and protect the health of the people and environment of our great state, and it is an honor to be selected to work alongside our amazing DHEC team as we work together to improve the lives of all those who live, work and play in our state,” Traxler said.
Traxler - a native of Greenville - trained and board certified in general surgery.
DHEC said she previously practiced as a surgeon in South Carolina before changing her specialty focus to public health, serving as physician for DHEC in the areas of infectious disease surveillance and control and emergency preparedness and response.
