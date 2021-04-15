Coroner: Woman dead after Wednesday crash on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a crash on Highway 501 near Conway, according to officials.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Thursday that 59-year-old Judith Benton, of Conway, died as a result of the wreck, which happened at around noon Wednesday in the area of Four Mile Road.
Bellamy said Benton died at the hospital after being transported from the scene.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the crash.
