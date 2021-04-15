Conway Medical Center hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:21 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry County will soon have another opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Conway Medical Center announced Thursday that it will host an open, walk-in vaccine clinic on April 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The clinic will be held at CMC’s main campus at 300 Singelton Ridge Road, in Conway.

The hospital says it will be offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and an appointment for a second dose will be made on-site.

Officials also said the clinic is open to anyone ages 16 and older, per South Carolina’s latest COVID-19 vaccine distribution guidelines.

CMC is still accepting appointment requests on its website. Click here for more information.

