Conway Medical Center hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry County will soon have another opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
Conway Medical Center announced Thursday that it will host an open, walk-in vaccine clinic on April 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The clinic will be held at CMC’s main campus at 300 Singelton Ridge Road, in Conway.
MORE COVERAGE | LATEST INFO ON THE COVID-19 VACCINE
The hospital says it will be offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and an appointment for a second dose will be made on-site.
Officials also said the clinic is open to anyone ages 16 and older, per South Carolina’s latest COVID-19 vaccine distribution guidelines.
CMC is still accepting appointment requests on its website. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.