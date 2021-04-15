Carvers Bay alum, CCU sophomore Melissa Jefferson named Sun Belt women’s track athlete of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina sophomore Melissa Jefferson has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today.
In her first season on the outdoor track, the Georgetown, S.C. native continues to raise the bar in every event she competes.
Last weekend at the Gamecock Invitational, Jefferson recorded a school-record time in the 100 meters of 11.27 (2.0), besting the school record of 11.41 (1.8) she set earlier this season at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.
The Coastal sprinter has earned top 10 times in school history in the five other event wins this outdoor season, including victories in the 100 meters during the previously mentioned Alan Connie, the 100 meter during Coastal Carolina Chanticleer Challenge, the lead leg of the 4×100 during the Chanticleer Challenge, and a pair of 200-meter victories at the Alan Connie and Chanticleer Challenge.
Jefferson is a two-time Sun Belt Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, winning it once in 2020 and 2021 and a two-time indoor Sun Belt All-Conference performer.
