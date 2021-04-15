Carvers Bay alum, CCU sophomore Melissa Jefferson named Sun Belt women’s track athlete of the week

The Coastal sprinter has earned top 10 times in school history in the five other event wins this outdoor season, including victories in the 100 meters during the previously mentioned Alan Connie, the 100 meter during Coastal Carolina Chanticleer Challenge, the lead leg of the 4×100 during the Chanticleer Challenge, and a pair of 200-meter victories at the Alan Connie and Chanticleer Challenge.