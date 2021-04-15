Camp Connection: Butter & Whisk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a delicious and fun summer camp for your kiddo, you’ve got to check out Butter & Whisk in North Myrtle Beach.
Throughout the summer, they’ll offer a series of 5 day baking camps. Your little camper will learn everything from how to make chocolate bark to making cake pops, cupcakes, and even an entire cake from scratch.
Come along with us to learn what it’s all about and how to get involved!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
