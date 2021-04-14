‘Take what you need’: Community fridge project adds new location in Conway for those in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those in need have more places to go in Conway in order to get some food for their table.
The Conway Free Fridge announced on Monday that C3 Coffee Bar at 1701 Church Street is the program’s newest location.
“Thank you Rock Church and C3 Coffee Bar for partnering with us on this awesome Community Project,” the Conway Free Fridge posted on its Facebook page.
Two friends, Pastor Richard Williams and Tricia Jones, came up with the community fridge idea after seeing it being done in other cities. The program is free, anonymous and runs 24/7 for those who need it. People are welcome to drop off refrigerated goods and non-perishables at each location.
The slogan is simple: “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
The two friends had the first fridge up and running at Williams’ church, Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church and the second fridge opened up days later at Conway Heating and Cooling at 422 Main Street. There is also a location at the James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport.
As for the newest location, the Conway Free Fridge is looking for 30 people who would be willing to take one day a month to check the fridge and make sure it is cleaned and stocked.
You can send them a message or leave a comment on their Facebook page if you are interested.
