Some Grand Strand businesses offering sign-on bonuses to hire more workers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Grand Strand businesses are offering an incentive to beef up their employee rosters.
CO Sushi, located in The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, is offering a $200 sign-on bonus after working for 30 days, a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page states. Managers said there are immediate openings.
Beach Landscaping in Myrtle Beach is offering a $250 sign-on bonus to be spread out over 90 days, its Facebook page states. The company noted there are currently five open positions.
A staffing shortage across the Grand Strand continues to impact a number of area businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry.
Restaurant owners are asking visitors to be patient, as they don’t have the staff to keep up with the demand at their eateries.
Some in the restaurant industry are blaming the extra unemployment bonus from the federal government for their staffing woes.
As it stands, those currently on unemployment nationwide receive an extra $300 per week. This is on top of what South Carolina already provides, which ranges from $42 to $326 a week before taxes.
For the week of March 28 through April 3, approximately 4,969 initial unemployment claims were filed statewide, according to data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Horry County had the second-highest number of initial claims statewide with 449. Richland County was No. 1 for the week with 479.
The number of claimants paid in S.C. for that week was 121,103, with the average weekly benefit amount coming out to just over $230, according to the DEW.
