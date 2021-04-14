SCDNR ramping up patrol in high-traffic boating areas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is ramping up patrol in high-traffic boating areas this spring and summer.
This comes after three incidents occurred along the Intracoastal Waterway in less than 48 hours this week. Authorities said alcohol was involved in at least one, which resulted in one person’s death and another person being taken into custody.
Alcohol continues to be the leading contributing factor for deadly boat crashes. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said alcohol-related boating accidents are responsible for over 100 boating deaths nationwide in 2019.
SCDNR’s David Lucas said it’s important to wear a life jacket, check safety gear and don’t drink if driving when out on the water.
For those planning to drive a boat, Lucas wants to remind them of situational awareness and knowing their surroundings.
He said drivers should know what’s going on close to the boat, how far they are to land or docks, and of course the other boats on the water.
He said they’ll also help out with safety checks.
“Make sure they are in compliance with everything they need like life jackets, safety equipment, to give people the opportunity to have that check done before they get on a water to avoid getting a ticket later on,” Lucas said.
