S.C. doctors say Johnson & Johnson pause done out of abundance of caution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Health leaders from across the Grand Strand and Lowcountry gathered virtually to address pressing questions from the public on the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Chief on many minds are the worries surrounding Tuesday’s announcement that South Carolina would pause its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal officials recommended states do so because of six rare, yet severe blood clotting cases.
“We’re talking six people out of hundreds of thousands of people who have gotten the vaccine, so a tiny fraction,” explained Dr. Allison Eckard, a pediatric infectious disease physician for the Medical University of South Carolina.
Doctors say it’s important to remember that this move was made out of an abundance of caution, and that it’s standard operating procedure for health officials to monitor instances of rare side effects during drug and vaccine trials. Sometimes, it leads to measures like this.
“This type of pause happens often in clinical trials of every type, so that we can make sure that everybody is safe,” Eckard said. “We just hear about it a little bit more because COVID is very public-facing and we follow it minute-by-minute.”
Dr. Dale Lusk, who serves as chief medical officer for McLeod Health, said the COVID-19 vaccines are administered through the muscle and are not intended to go into a vein or blood vessel.
“That is not really why the clotting is occurring. We believe that the abnormal clotting is a autoimmune response to something either within the wall of the vessel or some mechanism that has to do with our body’s natural clotting mechanism, ” Lusk said.
One viewer wondered what they should look out for if they’ve already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Lusk said some of the side effects that were most common in these rare cases were headaches or almost stroke-like symptoms, as well as abdominal pain.
“Generally, if you’ve got some significant symptoms that are not going away,” Lusk said. “That’s a general medical rule that if you’ve got a symptom that persists, and persists, and persists, you need to get it evaluated.”
Doctors said that some side effects are to be expected, and the vast majority of those who have received a shot have done well.
“I don’t want people to lose faith in all vaccines, or definitely not all COVID vaccines,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, vice president of medical affairs for Conway Medical Center. “I think just out of an abundance of caution is what we’re seeing today.”
