Q & A: What’s going on with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in S.C.?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control placed an “immediate pause” on the distribution of its Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine on Tuesday.
This comes after the CDC and FDA made the recommendation due to concerns of rare instances of blood clotting.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of the public,” DHEC said in a statement.
Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for public health, spoke one-on-one with WMBF about what kind of impact the state foresees with this pause in the rollout of this vaccine.
How concerned are you all about how this may or may not derail a timeline of sorts that you would like for this vaccine to be rolled out to South Carolinians?
Davidson: There’s no doubt it will slow us somewhat. But the Janssen vaccine represents, as you can see in the numbers, a pretty small proportion of the vaccine that we receive each week. So we’re not worried about it derailing our efforts, but certainly, there were some individuals who were planning to get the vaccine as soon as today (Tuesday), so that’s not going to be possible.
It will prevent some individuals and some clinics from using the vaccine that they had planned to use. But if you look at our numbers, which we did (Tuesday) morning, most weeks we’ve been around 5,700 or so vaccines, up to 7,000 Janssen vaccines delivered each week, and most recently, our numbers from Moderna have been up above 50,000 and the numbers for Pfizer have been above 60,000 a week.
So really, when you look at 110, 120,000, the elimination of maybe five or seven or a bit more thousand is not going to derail our efforts.
So you don’t see it slowing us down as much as maybe if it had been Pfizer or Moderna?
Davidson: Oh yeah, no way. That would have had a drastic impact. But those two vaccines are unaffected by this.
Do you have any idea how long this pausing might continue?
Davidson: We don’t yet know. I know that the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers will have some work on their hands to determine what the cause is of it and therefore, what the remedy is going to be. But we don’t yet have an indication of the amount of time.
The Janssen (vaccine) was being used to help target some particular pockets that would be more easily met because of it being one shot - specifically our rural populations, and then more specifically, frequently people of color who live in our rural (areas). Are you all concerned about not being able to get the vaccine out to these particular groups, and losing that kind of equitability that we’ve been working towards so much?
Davidson: It’s going to require more effort to get it to all the places that we want. And certainly, Janssen is nice because it’s one-and-done. The Moderna and the Pfizer is going to mean that folks are going to have to come back, and that’s not as convenient for many people, particularly those in some rural communities. But we’re going to do our part to make vaccine one or the other available.
There have been some clinic events that were being planned over the next few weeks, and some of those were going to be using Janssen. So we are making sure we have alternate vaccines available for those clinic events, particularly those that were out in the rural community.
So we are going to take every action that we possibly can but I am certain that there will be some people who were maybe planning to make one trip to the clinic and get a vaccine, and we would urge them and emphasize, as we’ve said all along, that any vaccine that you can get is the vaccine for you. And so we would urge folks not to wait on Janssen coming back available to them, and go ahead and get the vaccine that they can get access to now.
Are you concerned that this is going to negatively impact those people who were already on the fence, and getting them to cross over onto the other side to be convinced to get the vaccine?
Davidson: I certainly hope that it won’t. I hope that people would be encouraged by the fact that there is a robust checks and balances system out there. There is a method for reporting instances of individuals that have problems with the vaccine, or alleged problems with the vaccine, and so that is indeed what caught this potential problem.
We have to remember the numbers are very, very small. I think that the CDC reported six individuals, and so in the whole scheme of the hundreds of thousands - millions - of people that have already been vaccinated now with Janssen - six individuals is pretty small.
But the electronic reporting system to report these problems is that sensitive to be able to pick up problems that could be occurring; and again, I think we should really emphasize - could be occurring. We just don’t know the details yet, or what might have caused it, if there were other underlying conditions or something that may have attributed to these potential problems that we’re seeing with these six individuals.
So, very small numbers. We’ve got some incredibly safe vaccines that’s been used in now well over 100 million people around the nation, and certainly, want to encourage people that those two vaccines are still available and are actively being used.
