Police, lifeguards express safety concerns over large tents used by beachgoers in Surfside Beach

“Tents, canopies, cabanas or other shading devices (all referred to as “tents” herein) other than an umbrella or baby tent as defined above, shall be no larger than 10′ x 10′ and shall be allowed when placed contiguous to the town’s beach emergency lane, so long as there is at least ten (10) feet between each tent, and tents shall have straight tie-downs, and there shall be no obstructions, including beach paraphernalia, between the tents. A single row of tents from Melody Lane to 17thAvenue North shall be allowed. Emergency access locations require additional clearance guidelines as follows to accommodate emergency apparatus.” Town of Surfside, Canopy, tent requirements on beach