Part of refurbished SkyWheel returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of the newly refurbished Myrtle Beach SkyWheel arrived back in town Wednesday afternoon.
It was in Kansas since January undergoing repairs.
Officials say a portion of Ocean Boulevard will be closed for unloading and reassembly of the SkyWheel through Wednesday, April 28.
A Grand Strand staple enjoyed by tourists and locals alike, crews began dismantling the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel in January for upgrades and improvements to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The revamp to the wheel and gondolas includes a new light show.
