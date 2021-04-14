New Myrtle Beach amusement park hiring, preparing for spring opening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new attraction is getting closer to opening in Myrtle Beach.
Crews were seen Wednesday continuing work on the new FunPlex park along Ocean Boulevard and 15th Avenue North.
Construction of the new amusement park began last October, and it will feature family rides as well as a walk-up bar.
Officials also say the FunPlex will have a 50-foot flight simulator, the first-ever of its kind in North America.
“The local community have said great things about us, and excited for us to be here,” said Brian Williams, CEO of The FunPlex Amusement Centers. “So we’re just happy to be here and can’t wait to get open.”
The FunPlex is also looking to hire around 50 more employees for help this summer.
The park is holding a job fair on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the park, located at 1405 North Ocean Blvd.
