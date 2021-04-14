NASCAR Cup Series spring race at Darlington Raceway to be named ‘Goodyear 400’

In support of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Goodyear will once again replace the yellow “Eagle” logo on the sidewalls of its racing tires with a vintage “Blue Streak” sidewall design. In keeping with the race weekend’s throwback theme, the Blue Streak tires will include white Goodyear lettering and a white logo that reflect the design of NASCAR tires used in the 1960′s and 1970′s. The Blue Streaks were phased out in 1981 as Goodyear’s racing tires moved to the “Eagle” design.