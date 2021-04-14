Murrells Inlet’s goats set to return to Goat Island with refurbished shelter

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The famous inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s Goat Island are getting ready to return, with one key new addition.
The owners of the island completed a newly-refurbished shelter for the goats, who are set to make their comeback any day now.
The original goat house had to be moved because it was decaying and nearly fell into the water, according to Bubba Love, who helps out with the island and owns Bubba’s Love Shak on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.
“When the boats come by, they throw a big wake and it almost dropped into the water,” he said.
The structure was also re-painted green and now features plenty of straw for its residents.
“They’re going to love their new condo,” said Love.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.